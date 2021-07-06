Andhra Pradesh: Newlywed woman commits suicide a week after marriage in East Godavari

The incident in which a newlywed committed suicide caused a stir in Korokonda Mandal Gadarada in East Godavari. On the 29th of this month, Ashwini Swathi (19) of Medapadu in Samarthkota mandal was married to Kanumareddy Ashok of Gadarada. The in-laws also entered the house two days ago in a newly built house.

Meanwhile, the newlywed bride committed suicide for a ceiling fan in the new house. North Zone DSP Kadali Venkateswara Rao, who reached the spot, inspected the area. According to a complaint lodged by the deceased's mother Venkatalakshmi, the Korokonda police registered a case and shifted the body to the Rajahmundry Government Hospital for postmortem.

The adults agreed to the marriage three years ago. Ashok, who works in agriculture, studied till 5th class, and Swati, who studied till 7th class, stayed till their minority is ceased. However, it is learned that Swati committed suicide over the forced marriage.

