Andhra Pradesh: Nine more arrested in Amalapuram riots case

Another nine accused were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the riots and vandalism in Amalapuram, the district headquarters of Konaseema. This brings the total number of arrests to 71. District SP KSV Subba Reddy stated this effect. A total of seven FIRs have been registered in connection with the Amalapuram incidents.

A total of 71 people were arrested in connection with the four FIRs. The nine arrested were remanded in custody pending their appearance in court. Arrests are being made to identify the culprits with full evidence. Meanwhile, sections 144 and 30 are still in force in Amalapuram.

The SP warned that stern action would be taken against those who post sensitive material, and provocative postings to a community and a leader. He said cases would be registered not only against those who posted such posts but also against the admins of those groups. He suggested that if anyone posted such objectionable posts, the matter should be brought to the notice of the police.

He also warned that legal action would be taken against those who went to the homes of those who posted and attacked and beat them. He said most of the cases were against students and graduates and asserted accused in these cases would be disqualified from police verification if they get government and private jobs in the future. It was also clarified that passports to go abroad will not be sanctioned.

Konaseema district SP KSV Subba Reddy said the internet services, which were suspended for controlling rumors on social media, have been extended for another 24 hours. However, in Konaseema, an exemption was given for 3 mandals out of 16 zones. "Internet services have been restored in Sakhinetipalli, Malikipuram, and I. Polavaram zones and the rest of the zones will also have no internet on Wednesday," said SP