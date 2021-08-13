Andhra Pradesh: NITI Aayog team meets YS Jagan, submits report on SDG India Index 2020-21

The NITI Aayog team has met AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on courtesy on Friday and presented SDG India Index 2020-21 report to CM. On the occasion, CM YS Jagan briefed the members of the Commission on the reforms undertaken by the state government for the integrated development of Andhra Pradesh and the priority given to the development of various sectors.

Earlier, a workshop on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) India Index 2020–21 and Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) was conducted at the Secretariat under the auspices of the Commission. The teams asserted that India ranks 62nd in MPI rankings and AP has topped the Human Development Index. The AP government has made it clear to the Justice Commission that AP is in the 3rd position in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and will soon reach the first position. The issue of what to do with the plan to keep the state in the top spot in the SDG rankings was discussed.

Officials said in a meeting with the Chief Minister that the AP government would set sustainable development goals and work towards achieving them and expressed complete satisfaction over the successful implementation of various welfare schemes as part of the Navaratna. Members of the Commission particularly appreciated the priority given by the AP Government to the development of education, medicine, poverty alleviation, and agricultural allied sectors. The team of officials explained to the CM that the state and district level authorities have been given guidance under the auspices of the Niti Ayog Commission on the achievement of SDG targets.

The event was attended by Niti Aayog Advisor Shanyukta Samaddar, Niti Ayog SDG Officer Allen John, Nithi Aayog Data Analytics Officer Sourav Das, AP Planning Secretary GSRKR Vijay Kumar, and others.