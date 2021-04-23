Andhra Pradesh: North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema to receive rain for next three days

The state meteorological department has given a good news to the people of Andhra Pradesh. It has forecasted heavy rains for the next three days. According to the Meteorological Department, the surface periodicity in southern Odisha and its environs is 1.5 km above sea level. As a result, scattered rains are expected in the state.

The weather department has said that light to moderate showers and thundershowers are likely in the northern coastal areas and Yanam areas on Friday and Saturday and moderate rains in the northern coastal belt on Sunday.

It is also likely that sight to moderate rains in the southern coastal districts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On the other hand, Rayalaseema is likely to experience light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning on Friday and Saturday and Sunday.