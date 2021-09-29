Andhra Pradesh: Notification for admissions into diploma courses in Polytechnic colleges released

The notification for admissions into diploma courses in Polytechnic colleges was issued on Wednesday. The Andhra Pradesh Department of Education, which has already issued several entrance examination notifications, has recently issued POLYCET-2021 notification. Speaking on the occasion, Technical Education Commissioner Pola Bhaskar said special attention has been paid to courses with employment opportunities.



He said the education department is making MoUs with some leading organisations for skill development programs for students. He said steps were being taken to provide employment opportunities to students studying in government polytechnic colleges in the state.



Meanwhile, 17,004 seats are available in 84 polytechnic colleges and 53,423 seats in 173 polytechnic colleges under aided and private sector. A total of over 70,000 seats are available across the state. Of the 68,137 candidates who appeared for the Polytechnic entrance examination, 64,187 were qualified. It has been reported that Job opportunities are high for those who have completed Polytechnic.



Here are the details of the notification



The candidates are required to submit application online till October 6 at polycetap.nic.in



Certificates Verification will take place from 3rd to 7th October.



Giving Web Options will be available from October 3rd to 8th.



Allotment of eats will be done on October 11.



The students should report to college from October 12 to 18.



Classes to begin in all Polytechnic College from October 18.

