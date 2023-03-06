Andhra Pradesh: Notification for seven MLC election under MLA quota released

A notification has been released regarding the seven MLC election under MLA quota that would fall vacant at the end of this month in Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Council. Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Council Joint Secretary and Election Returning Officer Subba Reddy issued the election notification on Monday.



While the term of Legislative Council members Challa Bhagiradh Reddy ended on 2nd November last, the term of current members Nara Lokesh, Pothula Sunitha, Bachula Arjunudu, Dokka Manikya Varaprasada Rao, Varaha Venkata Suryanarayana Raju Penumatsa and Gangula Prabhakar Reddy will end on 29th of this month. The Central Election Commission announced the election schedule on 27th of last month to fill the vacancies of these MLC candidates. Hence, Election Returning Officer Subba Reddy issued the election notification on Monday.



Subba Reddy said that candidates filing nominations as MLC candidates either by themselves or through their proponents can submit their nominations to the Returning Officer or the Assistant Returning Officer and Deputy Secretary of the Legislative Council at the State Legislative Assembly building in Velagapudi.



The notification stated that nominations will be received from 11 am to 3 pm till March 13 followed by scrutiny on the 14th of this month at 11 am in the Assembly building and deadline for withdrawal of nominations will be till 3 pm on 16th of this month. He said that any candidate can withdraw their nomination within that period.

The Returning Officer said that polling for the MLC elections will be held in the assembly on 23rd of this month from 9 am to 4 pm. He mentioned that the counting of votes will be done at 5 pm on the same day immediately after the polling process is completed.