Andhra Pradesh: Notification released for election of Deputy speaker of the assembly

Notification for the election of Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislature has been released. Nominations will be received from today (Friday) till evening. Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy is likely to submit nomination from YSRCP.



Kolagatla Veerabhadraswa is informed that the nomination will be made at 3.30 pm. The Speaker has already announced that the Deputy Speaker will be elected in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, which is likely to be unanimous.

Kona Raghupathi resigned from the post of Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh. His resignation was accepted by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. On Thursday, the question and answer session took place when the assembly started where in Kona Raghupati conducted the meeting for a short time. Later, he submitted his resignation to Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.