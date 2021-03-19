Andhra Pradesh: Officials told to ensure Vidya Kanuka kits reach every student

Amaravati: Minister for Education A Suresh while reviewing the progress of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme at the Secretariat here on Thursday, instructed the officials to make sure the Vidya Kanuka kits reached the students in time.

Addressing the officials of the department, the minister enquired about the tender process and the progress of the work orders.

The officials informed the minister that the number of students has gone up to 4.26 lakh this year and more kits are needed for distribution.

The minister told the officials not to compromise on the quality of uniform, shoes, socks, belt, bag and textbooks. "The kits should reach the students before schools reopen," the minister said adding that he would review the progress every 15 days henceforth.

School education director Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu and Education project director Vetri Selvi were present in the meeting.