Andhra Pradesh: One arrested for betting on India-Pakistan match in Visakhapatnam

Ahead of the high voltage cricket match between Indian and Pakistan to be held tonight as part of the T20 World Cup 2021, the betting on the match going on in full swing. Meanwhile, the police have arrested a man who was conducting online cricket betting at an apartment in Visakhapatnam. Two cellphones, two checkbooks, two ATM cards, and Rs 88,000 cash were seized along with the laptop.



The police who registered the case was on the lookout for some more bookies with the information given by Prabhakar. The match would begin at 7.30 pm tonight and the theatres and restaurants have been filled with fervor as the cricket fans are flocking due to the setting up of large screens to watch the match.

On the other hand, the betting bookies have been said to be planned for betting right from the first ball to the last ball. As we all know India and Pakistan match is a high-profile match where the fans of the two nations would look forward to the match. However, let's wait for the match as only a few hours left for the high voltage match.