Andhra Pradesh: One dead after a bike collides with diesel tanker in Anantapur

For representational purpose only
Highlights

In a tragic incident took place at the National Highway in Anantapur district on National Highway 44 near Kothapet village, a person named Ravi died on the spot as the bike collided with a diesel tanker.

The incident happened while the deceased was taking younger brother's daughter Manisha to school from Gajulapalli in Gutti Mandal, when she was near Kothapeta village.

The police reached the spot and shifted the injured Manisha to Gutti Government Hospital. Traffic on the national highway has been cleared. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

