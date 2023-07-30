Andhra Pradesh: One dead after a boat overturns in Srikakulam

A fisherman lost his life after the boat capsised, while three others were able to reach the shore safely in Srikakulam district.

The incident happened while they were out into the sea for fishing where the boat unfortunately sank in the sea accidentally.

The police have identified the deceased fisherman as Sirigidi Kamayya. The death of fisherman has caused a distress in the village and in the family as well.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh due to the low pressure area and monsoon effect, the sea was turbulent. Due to this the boat might have been overturned resulting in the death of one.