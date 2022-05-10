Andhra Pradesh: One dead and 15 injured after an RTC bus overturned in Nellore district

In a ghastly road accident that took place in Nellore district, an RTC bus overturned leaving an old woman dead. The incident took place on the Kolkata-Chennai National Highway near Manabolu of Nellore district on Tuesday morning.



Going into the details, an RTC bus traveling from Nellore to Tirupati had a tire puncture. The bus overturned and plunged into the crop fields. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures.

Police said an old woman named Karima died on the spot in the accident and fifteen people were seriously injured in the incident. The injured have been shifted to hospitals in Nellore and Gudur for treatment.

The bus was carrying 33 passengers at the time of the accident and more details regarding this incident are yet to be ascertained.