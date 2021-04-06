Andhra Pradesh: One dies and two injured in a clash between two families in Kurnool

One died and two others injured in a clash among the relatives at Abdulapuram in Kolimigundla mandal of Kurnool district. According to Kolimigundla SI Harinath Reddy, the details are as follows, Sheikh Kashim (38) of Abdullapura and Vali are relatives. They both live adjacent to each other and have differences between the two families since a few days and fighting over small things.

Vali's wife Lakshmi Devi spilled water in front of her house on Sunday night. Kashim's family members got into a fight as they were angry that they had fallen in front of their house. The clash escalated and continued until the attack.

An enraged Vali attacked Kashim and his mother Mabunni and wife Ramiza with a shovel. All three were seriously injured. Relatives rushed them to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment. Kashim pronounced dead after suffering a serious head injury.

The Sub Inspector reached the village and inquired about the circumstances that led to the clash. The case was registered as per the complaint of Kashim family members.