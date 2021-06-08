Andhra Pradesh: One dies, three injures in an oxygen gas explosion in Madanapalle industrial estate

In a ghastly incident, a cylinder exploded at TP Agritech Pvt Ltd in Madanapalle town industrial area of ​​Chittoor district where two were killed and at least one was injured. The accident happened while installing a gas chromatography machine used to examine the quality of eucalyptus oil.

Lingappa (42), a technician from Bangalore, died on the spot in the accident. Industry owner Shiva Mahesh and Nayaz Basha (32), who was working there, were seriously injured. The injured were rushed to a local government hospital wherein Nayaz Basha died on the way to Tirupati for better treatment.

As soon as the information was received, the second urban CI of the mandal, Narasimha, rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. Mabhu Subhan, a fire officer who came to know about the matter, said the teams examined the scene.