Andhra Pradesh: One held in ATM Money theft case in Kadapa

Police busted the ATM money theft case in Kadapa within hours and arrested one person. SP Anburajan told the details of this case in Kadapa on Sunday. According to SP, Chennoor Mahabubbasha (36) of Pulluru village in Khajipet mandal and Sheikh Umar Farooq of Sattar Colony in Kadapa are friends. Both of them thought to earn easy money together. Farooq was previously an acting driver for a CMS company van that loaded cash into SBI ATMs.



He decided to steal cash if he get another chance as a van driver. On the 16th of this month, Farooq went as an acting driver. He hired a car ahead of schedule and parked it near Vinayaknagar. While the employees of CMS company were loading cash at the ATM in Lohianagar, Farooq said that he would reverse the van and fled with the remaining Rs.56 lakhs in it.



He changed the box of money into a car kept ready near Vinayaknagar and fled from there. Mahbub Basha, who was waiting near YVU, broke the cash box and filled the cash in the car, and told Farooq to go to Bangalore. M. Sunil Kumar, who is the custodian of the ATM in the CMS office, filed a complaint at the Taluka Police Station. Police found him in a shed near Vinayaknagar with the help of the van's GPS.

After checking the cell number, CDR data, and CC cameras of Farooq, who escaped in the car, it was confirmed that he was at the Bagepalli toll gate in Karnataka and the employees there were alerted. Sensing this, Farooq left the car and cash some distance from the tollgate and ran away. The police went and recovered the car and Rs.53.50 lakhs. Chennoor Mahabubbasha was arrested on Sunday in the suburbs of Kadapa and searching for Sheik Umar Farooq.