Andhra Pradesh: Partial response for State bandh at pilgrim city Tirupati

Tirupati: The bandh call given by all party Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Samithi against privatisation of vizag steel factory evoked partial response in the pilgrim city.

Left parties have organised a dharna at RTC busstand in which a few party workers took part. No protests were seen by other political parties.

RTC buses were not operated till afternoon. Banks and other offices functioned normally. All shops remained open since morning as usual.

While some educational institutions were closed other have functioned. Political parties have been busy in electioneering for municipal corporation elections and spared no time for the steel bandh.