Andhra Pradesh: Parts of state likely to receive rains with lightning strikes

The Visakha Meteorological Center has announced that there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, moderate rains will occur in Alluri Sitaramaraju, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, Chittoor, Sri Sathyasai and Anantapur districts today.



The Meteorological Department also said that light rains will also occur in Anakapalli, Krishna, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, YSR, Kurnool and Nandyal districts. Meteorological officials said there is a chance of thundershowers and people should be alert.

On the other hand, there was a sudden change in the weather in Konaseema district on Tuesday. Many parts of the district received moderate to light rains here and there. While lightning struck a coconut tree in Rajolu Mandal's Tapipaka, it rained with gusty winds at many places in Eluru district.