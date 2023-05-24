Andhra Pradesh: Parts of state to face lightning strikes, farmers asked to be vigilant

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said heavy rain with thunderstorms is likely in some parts of the state especially in Srikakulam, Manyam and Alluri districts, there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms.

Farmers, farm laborers and shepherds working in the fields are warned not to stay under the trees. The disaster management organization suggested that common people should not stay in public places and take shelter in safe buildings.

According to APSDMA, thunderstorms likely in Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta and Mandasa mandals on Srikakulam, Gummalakshmipuram, Parvathipuram, Saluru, Makkuva and Pachipenta districts in Parvathipuram Manyam District, Anantagiri, Arakuloya, GK Vedi, Koyyuru Mandal in Alluri Sitaramaraju districts.

Meanwhile, the conditions are favorable for further progress of South West Monsoon to some other areas in South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, Andaman & Nicobar Islands in 2 days.