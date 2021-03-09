Andhra Pradesh: Peddireddy slams Naidu, questions will resignation stop privatisation of steel plant

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy had questioned that will there any benefit with the resignation of the people's representatives against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The minister denied that the remarks made by the TDP over his resignation as meaningless. Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that Chandrababu is talking nonsense after losing the panchayat elections.

He predicted that the YSRCP will win 170 seats if the elections are held again. The minister said that privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant could not be stopped only with resignations.

Meanwhile, former minister and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said that both the central and state governments had misled people over the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Srinivasa Rao told the media that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should intervene at least now. "All the JAC members and union leaders will extend support to the state government if it takes the right decision towards protecting the steel plant from privatisation," Srinivasa Rao informed.