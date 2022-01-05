Andhra Pradesh: Perni Nani counters director RGV, asks to think about the audience as well

The war of words over movie ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh continues as the film director Ram Gopal Varma has raised questions over the reduction of the prices. Following a debate with minister Perni Nani in a news channel, RGV took to the Twitter and shot a few questions addressing the Andhra Pradesh Cinematography minister Perni Nani asking what is the role of the government in pricing the tickets.



However, Perni Nani also not turned his back and counter-attacked RGV answering each and every question raised by the maverick director through his Twitter handle. Perni Nani found fault with RGV for talking from the producer's point of view leaving the audience. He said that the government would not regulate prices based on the cost of the production of movies and made clear that it will be done based on the facilities provided by the theatres.



The minister reiterated that government will not keep quiet if the theatres exploit the people in the name of big movies.



It is known that the controversy has erupted after the YSRCP government has brought in GO 35 regulating movie ticket prices. Meanwhile, following the High directions, the government has formulated a committee to decide on prices. However, the war of words continues in Andhra Pradesh.

గౌరవనీయులైన @RGVzoomin గారూ...

మీ ట్వీట్లు చూశాను. నాకు ఉన్న సందేహాన్ని తెలియపరుస్తున్నాను. రూ.100 టికెట్ ను రూ.1000 కి, 2000కి అమ్ముకోవచ్చని ఏ బేసిక్ ఎకనమిక్స్ చెప్పాయ్? ఏ చట్టం చెప్పింది? దీన్ని ఏ మార్కెట్ మెకానిజం అంటారు? డిమాండ్ & సప్లై అంటారా? లేక బ్లాక్ మార్కెటింగ్ అంటారా? — Perni Nani (@perni_nani) January 5, 2022





సామాన్యుడి మోజుని,అభిమానాన్ని లూటీ చేసే పరిస్థితి లేకుండా చూసేందుకు అన్ని రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వాలు 66 ఏళ్ళుగా చట్టాలకు లోబడే సినిమా టికెట్ ధరను నిర్ణయిస్తున్నాయి. — Perni Nani (@perni_nani) January 5, 2022









థియేటర్‌లో సినిమా టికెట్ల ధరల్ని ప్రేక్షకులకు కల్పించే సౌకర్యాల ఆధారంగా నిర్ణయించాలని మాత్రమే 1970 సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ చట్టం ద్వారా వచ్చిన నిబంధనలు చెపుతున్నాయి. — Perni Nani (@perni_nani) January 5, 2022





Thank you very very much 🙏🙏 — Perni Nani (@perni_nani) January 5, 2022



