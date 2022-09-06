Andhra Pradesh: Police arrests accused in the Nellore acid attack case

The police have arrested a man who slit a girl's throat and attacked her with acid in Venkatachalam mandal of Potti Sriramulu Nellore district. The police have identified the accused as Nagaraju and suspect that he may be a close relative of the victim, however, the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.



A man named Nagaraju tried to rape a 14-year-old girl when no one was at home. When she resisted, he poured the acid he had brought on the girl's mouth and face. After that, he cut her throat with a knife and ran away from there. When the girl screamed, the neighbors reached there and rushed her to the district government hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy visited the minor who was injured and is being treated at Apollo Hospital in Nellore and advised doctors to provide better treatment to the girl. Speaking on this occasion, he said that the accused must be punished and asserted that action will be taken against the accused who indulged in the brutality of girls.

SP CH Vijaya Rao, Nellore Commissioner Haritha, RDO Malola, DSP Haranatha Reddy, YSRCP State Secretary Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, and others visited the injured minor at the district government hospital. Giridhar Reddy said that after talking to Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and MLA Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy, the girl was taken to Apollo to get better treatment.