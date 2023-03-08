  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Police bust Kerala Robbery gang, seizes Rs. 1.89 lakh

Image For representational purpose only
x

Image For representational purpose only

Highlights

The Anantapur police have busted the Kerala robbery gang in Anantapur while they were moving Rs. 1.89 lakh from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

The Anantapur police have busted the Kerala robbery gang in Anantapur while they were moving Rs. 1.89 lakh from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

The police caught them red-handed on the Rapthadu highway and seized the money. As many as four people from Kerala were arrested in this incident.

It is reported that Kerala gang is headed by the most wanted criminal Sreedharan. While it is learned that the accused are being interrogated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X