Andhra Pradesh: Police bust Kerala Robbery gang, seizes Rs. 1.89 lakh

The Anantapur police have busted the Kerala robbery gang in Anantapur while they were moving Rs. 1.89 lakh from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.



The police caught them red-handed on the Rapthadu highway and seized the money. As many as four people from Kerala were arrested in this incident.

It is reported that Kerala gang is headed by the most wanted criminal Sreedharan. While it is learned that the accused are being interrogated.