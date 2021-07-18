Andhra Pradesh: Police cracks Nellore twin murders case, confirms father as the accused

The mystery over twin murder case in Nellore has unraveled and found that the father had killed two ten-month-old twins were allegedly killed on the 20th of last month in Rajolupadu of Manolu mandal. Police said the father poisoned the children through milk and killed them.



The investigation revealed that the suspicion on the wife was the reason for the murder of the children. Father Venkata Ramanaiah was arrested by the police. It is revealed that the couple had.quarrals for the past few days. The relatives lodged a complaint with the police on suspicion of their role in the death of the children.

The police who investigated the matter have confirmed that the father had killed the two children.