Andhra Pradesh: Police helps lone woman at Kakinada Railway station to reach home safe

Kakinada Two Town police rescued a woman who was sitting alone in the dark at the Kakinada railway station. Upset that her husband had recently reprimanded her, Gollapalli Rangalakshmi, a woman from Rajahmundry, came out of the house upset and reached Kakinada from Rajahmundry. Not knowing where to go at one o'clock in the morning she was sitting alone on the table in the dark at the end of the railway station platform.

Kakinada Two Town Police Station personnel patrolling the area at midnight for the safety of the women found her. The woman was given food and water before she became lethargic in depression and learned her full details and informed her father in Pithapuram. The woman was counseled by a female constable and handed over to her father.

The SP recently directed the district police to increase night patrols at railway stations and RTC bus stands for the safety of women. Police advised anyone to call 94949 33233, 94907 63498 to avail Woman Drop at Home services.