Andhra Pradesh: Police seizes country bombs in Anantapur, two held

In a shocking incident at Eguvabathinivari palli in Tanakallu mandal of Kadiri in Anantapur, country bombs were found. Police have seized 20 country bombs after they caught two people selling them red handedly. Under the supervision of Kadiri DSP Bhavya Kishore, the accused were arrested in Eguvabattini Varipalli

Going into details, Ganganna, a native of the Eguvabathini village hunts wild pigs. He mixes country bombs with food and puts them in the woods with the explosion, the pigs die when they consume and later sells the meat.

In the process, he entered into a deal with a man named Dasharatha from Anantapur who was selling bombs. He brought black medicine from Karnataka to make country bombs and sold them in Anantapur. Meanwhile, police nabbed two suspects in connection with the sale of bombs in a plastic bucket while they were on their way to sell to Ganganna in Tanakallu.