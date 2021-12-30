Andhra Pradesh: Police seizes Red Sandalwood worth Rs.10 lakh in Chittoor

The police said that the smugglers smuggling red sandalwood in the Saddikuti pond area near Vajjavari Kandriga in Nagalapuram mandal of Chittoor district were chased by the Nagalapuram police and seized 35 red sandalwood logs from them and five people moving red sandalwood were arrested.

Going into the details, at around 6am, people in a sumo coming from the TP Fort side were frightened after seeing the police who were checking vehicles in Vajjavari Kandriga and tried to flee. The police chased them and caught two accused wherein one fled and the other was interrogated. Through him, police seized two bikes and two red sandalwood logs from four persons at Vaagu on the way to Saddikuti Madugu falls in Jambukesapuram village.

Police seized 20 red sandalwood logs in Sumo and 15 red sandalwood logs in Saddikuti mMadugu falls for a total of 35 logs. The red sandalwood logs weighing 303 kg are said to be worth Rs 9,10,500. DSP Yashwant said that five of the nine accused have been arrested in connection with the case.