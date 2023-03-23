Andhra Pradesh: Polling for MLA quota MLC elections ended, results awaited

With Nellimarla YSRCP MLA Appalanaidu voting for MLA quota MLC election, the polling was concluded. Appalanaidu came late to the assembly and cast his vote due to his son's marriage. After the marriage, the YSRCP MLA came to Vijayawada from Visakha in a chopper and exercised his right to vote.



Appalanaidu after reaching the AP Assembly casted his vote in the MLC election. With this, the MLC elections ended with a total of 175 MLAs exercising their right to vote.



The counting process will start at 5 pm followed by announcement of results. However, there is a curiosity on the seventh seat as to who will win it as the TDP is contesting.