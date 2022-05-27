Andhra Pradesh: PPA office to be shifted from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry

The authorities all set to shift the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) office from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry. The state government will provide the required buildings for the PPA office by the 31st of this month. The PPA office will then be shifted to Rajahmundry and will be based in Rajahmundry from next month.



Declaring Polavaram a national project in the wake of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the Center handed over the construction responsibilities of the project to the state and set up a PPA based in Hyderabad in 2014 to oversee the work. This has led to a lack of coordination between the PPA and the state water resources departments and the impact on project work.

CM YS Jagan, who raised the same issue with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendrasingh Shekhawat, demanded that the PPA office be shifted to Rajahmundry. Shekawat, the Union Minister agreed and ordered the relocation of the PPA office.