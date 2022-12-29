Andhra Pradesh: PPA to inspect Polavaram project and R&R Colony works

A team of officials led by Polavaram Project Authority CEO Shivnanda Kumar reached Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday to inspect the Polavaram project works and resettlement of displaced persons at the field level. PPA Member Secretary Raghuram, CEOs Rajesh Kumar, Venkatasubbaiah and Director Devender Rao are in this team. This is the first time that Shivnand Kumar is examining the project works at the field level after taking charge as PPA CEO.



On Thursday, the PPA team will inspect the connectivity of Polavaram project head works, right and left canals with the reservoir and later on Friday, he will inspect the rehabilitation colonies being built at Tadvai and Krishnanipalem in Eluru district and meet with the displaced families.



After that, the PPA team will hold a review meeting with ENC C. Narayana Reddy and Polavaram project officials on the work to be done in this season and the resettlement of the displaced.

