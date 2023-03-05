Andhra Pradesh: Prathipadu constituency TDP in-charge Varupula Raja dies of heart attack

Andhra Pradesh Prattipadu Constituency TDP Incharge Varupula Raja passed away due to heart attack after suffering a heart attack around nine o'clock on Saturday night. He was rushed to Surya Global Hospital in Kakinada. As the condition worsened there, he was taken to Apollo Hospital where he was declared dead at 11 pm while receiving treatment there. As soon as the family members came to know that he was no more, the ranks of the TDP constituency broke down in tears. All the leaders of the district expressed their dismay.



The TDP leader has been touring Bobbili and Saluru constituencies for three days for MLC election campaign in support of TDP MLC candidate Chiranjeevi Rao. He came back yesterday evening. He had a heart attack at 9 pm and an ECG was taken locally. That copy was sent on WhatsApp to a prominent doctor in Visakhapatnam. The doctor examined it and ordered to be taken to Kakinada immediately. After this, Raja was taken in a car and rushed to Surya Global Hospital in Kakinada. After going to the hospital, Raja was rushed to Apollo Hospital at 10 pm as full medical facilities were not available. On reaching there, Raja himself got out of the car, put his hand on his heart and went to the hospital in pain and collapsed immediately. The doctors confirmed that Raja died at 11 pm.



Raja has wife Satyaprabha, daughter Sathyamadhuri and son Saitarshit. TDP leaders Jyotula Naveen, Kondababu, former mayor Pavani and YCP MLC Anantha Babu rushed to the hospital after learning about the matter. Varupula Raja had a heart attack less than five years ago. At that time, the doctors installed a stent in Raja's heart.