Andhra Pradesh: Rain creates havoc to YSRCP's bus yatra

Vizianagaram: Samajika Nyaya Bheri Yatra initiated by the government of Andhrapradesh to explain the public how they have given priority for various backward communities has been obstructed by rain in Vizianagaram.

On Thursday the ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Rajanna dora, Dharmana Prasada Rao and others have arrived in Vizianagaram and it's planned to address a huge public meeting in New Poorna Junction of the city. Local MLA K.Veerabhadraswamy and ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu have arranged huge stage and mobilized party cadre to reach the city.

A bike rally with hundreds of motor cycles is also organized. But the time the ministers reached the venue of public meeting, a thunders showers have hit the city and dais, seating arrangement and pic address system has been disturbed and the cadre and public ran out from.there to hide from the showers. Finally they moved to Visakhapatnam for Friday's program. The cadre is disappointed with this rain.