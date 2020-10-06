Andhra Pradesh ranks top in National Sample Survey 2020 in providing health insurance

In the latest development, according to the National Sample Survey, Andhra Pradesh topped the list in successfully implementing the Government Health Insurance Scheme in the state. The government insurance scheme has benefited more people in the state with a total of 76.1 per cent people being treated under YSR Aarogyasri. However, it is reported that only 0.1 per cent go to private insurance schemes. The National Sample Survey has revealed that no other state has received such a medical benefit except in the Telugu states.

In the southern states, the poor people are more benefitted in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana compared to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. On the other hand, the survey report states that 85.9 per cent of the people in the country have no insurance at all. According to the survey, pocket expenditure has been reduced in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to schemes like Aarogyasri. The survey found that people are more likely to suffer from cancer, heart and nerve diseases.

Earlier, Arogyasree card will be available only to those who have white ration card in the past.l while now it has extended to others as well with an annual income of not more than 5 lakh. As a result, more than 95 per cent of the families in the state are covered under Aarogyasri and the number of diseases increased from 1,059 to over 2 thousand.