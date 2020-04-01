Andhra Pradesh: Rapid Response teams to be formed in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: District Collector V Vinay Chand has directed the officials concerned to take measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As a part of the COVID-19 meeting held at Collectorate here on Tuesday, the Collector directed to form rapid response teams in Corporation and Municipalities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The rapid response teams consist of senior medical officer, physician, paramedical and urban planners. Also, an ambulance will be available to each team. GVMC Commissioner for urban area and Zilla Parishad CEO and DPO will be monitoring the teams, the Collector stated.

Vinay Chand said the committee members should shoulder responsibilities in view of the current situation and officers and staff should work in tandem with dedication. He instructed them to respond to the calls of the victims with immediate effect and make a note of their details. The Collector said that the rapid response teams should informed immediately. He called for intensified surveillance and if any person with the symptoms of coronavirus should be immediately referred to GITAM Hospital. He mentioned that a pulmonologist should be made available in each area hospital.

GVMC Commissioner G Srijana and Additional Commissioner Thameem Ansaria, Paderu Sub Collector Venkateswar, AMC College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, field surveillance committee and control room committee members attended the meeting.