Andhra Pradesh registers 1557 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths today - 29 August, 2021

Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,557 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total tally to 20,12,123 while the death toll has increased to 13,825 with 18 new deaths in the last twenty four hours including four in Krishna three each in Chittoor, Guntur and Nellore, two in Prakasam in Visakhapatnam and one in East Godavari.



On the other hand, as many as 1213 new patients were cured on Sunday taking the total recoveries to 19,83,119 and there are currently 15,179 active cases.



According to district wise data, Chittoor reported 252 new infections on Friday, followed by East Godavari with 232 and West Godavari 212. While Kurnool district has logged less number of cases with 4.



Andhra Pradesh conducted 64,550 Covid-19 tests till Sunday amassing a total of 2.65 crore tests. The positivity rate is around 2-3% for the last few weeks while the state's recovery rate stands at 98.6%.



