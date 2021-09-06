Andhra Pradesh registers 739 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths today

With the 739 fresh coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, the state has registered a total tally of 20,22,064 cases across the state till Monday. While the death toll has increased to 13,925 with 14 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including four each in Chittoor and Prakasam, two each in Krishna and Nellore, one each in Anantapur and East Godavari districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 1333 new patients were cured on Monday taking the total recoveries to 19,93,589 and there are currently 14,550 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 166 new infections, followed by Nellore 114 and Kadapa 98 while Kurnool district has not logged a single case.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 43,594 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.69 crore tests approximately across the state.











