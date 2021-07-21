Andhra Pradesh: Regular office timings restored

Amaravati: The state government on Tuesday issued orders on restoration of regular office timings, which were changed earlier in view of Covid pandemic and curfew. As per the orders, henceforth the offices throughout the state will be from 10.30 am to 5 pm and every Sunday and second Saturday will be holiday.

However, the Secretariat, heads of departments, corporations and other government institutions which were moved out from Hyderabad to new capital region, will function for five day a week. Every Saturday and Sunday will be holiday for a period of one year with effect from June 27, 2021.