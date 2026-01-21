Sunny Deol’s Border 2 records ₹6 crore-plus in Day 1 advance bookings

Speaking of Border 2 advance booking, the film which opens screens just in time for the holiday this weekend has done exceptionally well. In news that will excite fans, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 Hindi movie is being treated as a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s Border that released back in 1997 and was based on the Battle of Longewala that took place during the India–Pakistan War of 1971.

Film trades are reporting that Border 2 will release only in Hindi format and with its first weekend wide-release here is how its advance bookings look thus far:

Border 2 advance book collections

A Sacnilk report reads, ‘Sunny Deol Border 2, has collected an estimated Rs 3.39 crore in Day 1 advance tickets’ sale in the 2D version. Further adding, Bollywood movie trade reports estimate early collections on Wednesday suggest that Border 2 has sold over 1.05 lakh tickets in total from its 9,220 show count. It further reports that with the total including the blocked seats goes up to Rs 6.63 crore.

Border 2 collections state wise

It is only two days until Border 2 lands onscreen but as per trade reports the film is preparing for one of the widest screens across the board as well as probably one of the most aggressive theatre releases we’ve seen in years. Reports suggest that distributors have planned a show routine for the film that will keep it dominating cinema screens across North India and specific target areas.