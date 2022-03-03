Andhra Pradesh reports 122 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 122 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,18,176 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,729. On the other hand, as many as 234 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,01,904 and there are currently 1543 active cases.

According to district-wise data, West Godava district reported 28 new infections, followed by Guntur 18, Anantapur 16 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.31 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 13,460 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 6,561 cases and 142 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.