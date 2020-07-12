Andhra Pradesh reports 1933 new Coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, tally mounts to 29,168

According to the latest media health bulletin released by the state administration on Sunday, 1933 new Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths were reported in last twenty-four hours. With this, the total number of cases in the state mounted to 29,168 and the death toll increased to 328.

Meanwhile, a total of 17,624 samples were tested in twenty-four hours in which 1914 cases related to state and 18 cases from migrants and one from foreign have appeared. Four deaths each in Kurnool and Srikakulam, three each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam, two each in Chittoor and Nellore and one each in Anantapur and West Godavari were reported.

On the other hand, the discharged cases stands at 15,412 along with 846 new recoveries and the active cases stands at 13,428 respectively. The state has conducted 11,52,849 tests so far which is the first state to do so. East Godavari district has registered highest number of cases on Sunday with 268 followed by Kurnool 237, Krishna 206. As usual Kurnool tops the list with more number of cases at 3405.



