Andhra Pradesh reports 26 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 5l26 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,18,884 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,730. On the other hand, as many as 85 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,03,607 and there are currently 547 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Anantapur district reported 8 new infections, followed by East Godavari 7 West Godavari 4 while Prakasam has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.32 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 5,508 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 2,503 cases and 27 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



