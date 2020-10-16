Andhra Pradesh reports 4,038 new Coronavirus cases

Amaravati: The active cases of coronavirus in the state came down to 40,000 on Thursday while the cumulative confirmed cases went up to 7,71,503 with the addition of 4,038 fresh positives.

The total recoveries increased to 7,25,099 after 5,622 got cured in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The latest bulletin said 38 more COVID-19 casualties were reported, taking the gross to 6,357 so far.

West Godavari district reported 686 fresh cases in the 24 hours, East Godavari 548 and Chittoor 489, it added.

Chittoor also reported nine more COVID-19 deaths, taking its total to 727, the highest in the state. Prakasam district recorded seven, Krishna five and East Godavari four fresh fatalities, according to the bulletin.