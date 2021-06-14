Andhra Pradesh reports 4559 new coronavirus cases and 59 deaths 

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have witnessed a decline for the last month. Meanwhile, the deaths have also seen a drastic fall from the last four days with 59 fatalities on Sunday. According to the health bulletin released a while ago, in the last 24 hours, 87,756 people in Andhra Pradesh underwent coronavirus tests and 4559 were diagnosed with coronavirus positive taking the total number of cases to 18,14,393.

On the other hand, 10,114 people have recovered from the dreadful virus taking the total recoveries to 17,22,381. Currently there are 80,014 active cases. As many as 2.05 people in the state have undergone corona diagnosis tests.



Going by the district wise data, Chittoor district has reported highest 860 cases followed by 619 in East Godavari, 529 in West Godavari district respectively. Meanwhile, Nellore district has registered least number of cases with 182.



Meanwhile, government of Andhra Pradesh on Monday has announced ex-gratia to the medical staff who died in the covid duties. Rs 25 lakh to the family of the doctor who died in the line of duty was announced followed bt Rs 20 lakh to the staff nurse, Rs 15 lakh to the FSO or MSO. The orders said the ex-gratia would be paid in addition to the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan scheme paid by the central government.



