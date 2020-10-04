Andhra Pradesh reports 6,224 fresh coronavirus cases

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 aggregate touched 7.13 lakh on Saturday as the state completed over 60 lakh sample testing.

The overall positive cases registered in the state so far increased to 7,13,014 after 6,224 were added in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The latest bulletin said 7,798 more patients had recovered from the infection, taking the total to 6,51,791. Another 41 patients succumbed in 24 hours, pushing the overall toll to 5,941, the bulletin added.

The number of active cases in the state declined to 55,282. The bulletin revealed that the overall infection positivity rate dipped to 11.84 per cent while the recovery rate improved to 91.41 per cent.