Andhra Pradesh reports 69 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 69 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,18,547 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,729. On the other hand, as many as 139 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,03,001and there are currently 817 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Guntur district reported 14 new infections, followed by Anantapur 13, West Godavari 8 while Krishna has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.31 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 14,516 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 3,993 cases and 108 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







