Andhra Pradesh reports 7796 new coronavirus cases and 77 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been decreasing from the last two weeks and had come down to below 4000 on Monday. However, the 7796 cases have been reported on Tuesday. The deaths have seen a fall reporting 77 fatalities in the last twenty four hours.

According to the health bulletin released a while ago, in the last 24 hours, 89,732 people in Andhra Pradesh underwent coronavirus tests and 4872 were diagnosed with corona positive taking the total number of cases to 17,71,007.

Meanwhile, 13,641 people have recovered from the dreadful virus. So far in the AP state as a whole 16,51,790 people have recovered from the corona and been discharged. Currently 1,07,588 cases are active. As many as two crore people in the state have undergone corona diagnosis tests.

Going by the district wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 1302 cases followed by 1210 in Chittoor 918 in Anantapur district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered least number of cases with 299.



