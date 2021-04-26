Andhra Pradesh: Restrictions intensified in Tirupati amid rapid growth of covid cases

The restrictions have been tightened in Tirupati in the wake of rapid growth of coronavirus cases. The Municipal Commissioner Girisha has declared the Tirupati city a containment zone. In this backdrop, the stores will remain open from tomorrow until 2 p.m. The Chamber of Commerce has decided to close stores voluntarily.

The commissioner also advised devotees coming to Tirupati to abide by the coronavirus rules. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Girisha and SP Venkatappala Naidu met with trade unions, auto and jeep drivers' unions at the Tirupati Municipal Corporation office. There was a lengthy discussion on what action the government should take along with the people taking self-control in the wake of the rampant increase in cases.

Meanwhile, the star has reported about 12,634 new positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 10,33,560 cases. The health bulletin reports that number of deaths has also increased in a single day with 65 deaths with which the death toll mounts to 7685. Meanwhile, the recoveries has been increasing in the state. As many as 4304 more people recovered in the state in the last twenty four hours which takes the total recoveries to 9,36,143 and the active cases stands at 89,732.