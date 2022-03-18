Andhra Pradesh: RK Roja inaugurates a public park constructed in Puttur of Chittoor district

Chittoor district: Nagari MLA RK Roja on Friday inaugurated the Puttur Park, which was built at a cost of Rs. 1.10 crore. On this occasion, she had a brief workout with gym equipment set up in the park. MLA Roja today launched several development projects in Nagari constituency. Initially, she started works of borehole, motor and pipeline to be constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh at Nagari Bugga Agraharam and participated in a free cancer screening program set up at the Puttur Market Yard. Later, the Puttur Municipal Park, built at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore, was inaugurated.

Speaking on the occasion, Roja said that the dream of the people of Puttur for 15 years has been fulfilled today. She is of the view that it will become a platform for all the people of Puttur to meet. The firebrand MLA said the stage was set up in the park not only for fun but also for good deeds and urged everyone to take advantage of the gym equipment set up in the park.

RK Roja also cut a cake and congratulated the new working committee on the occasion of the formation of a new working committee in Puttur municipality. Roja said she was very happy to set up and start the park for the first year and thanked TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for standing by the occasion and immediately providing required funds for the Municipal Park.