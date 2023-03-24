Andhra Pradesh: RK Roja responds to cross voting, says those MLAs will face ire of people

Andhra Pradesh Minister RK Roja said whoever opposes CM Jagan will have to lose everything politically. Responding to the cross voting in MLA quota MLC elections, RK Roja slammed at the MLAs voted for TDP and said that they will pay the price. She said the despite being ein with CM Jagan's charisma the MLA resorted to the backstabbing. The minister enraged against Chandrababu for once again showing his true colours.



Recalling Chandrababu's challenge that he won't step into the assembly, Roja said that Telugu Desam Party has stopped to low with the filthy politics.



She said MLAs who vote for TDP have no future will remain in the history as a with bad name. Minister Roja stated that people should get rid of Chandrababu's backstabbing politics.

Meanwhile, the MLC results have come a shocker for the YSRCP with two of tbe MLAs Undavalli Sridevi and Mekapati Chandrasekhar are suspected of voting for TDP. Adding fuel to the allegations, Sridevi and Mekapati did not attend the assembly meetings on the last day.

The YCP leaders are confirming that they have committed cross-voting as both of them did not come to the assembly. However, Undavalli Sridevi said that she voted for YSRCP. On the other hand, Mekapati Chandrasekhar seems to have left Bangalore after voting yesterday.