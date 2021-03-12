Andhra Pradesh: Rs. 50 lakh ex-gratia announced to Tyche Industries blast victims

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said Rs 50 lakh would be provided as financial assistance to the victims of Tyke industry gas leakage incident in Kakinada with 10 lakh on behalf of the government and 40 lakh on behalf of the company. Similarly, the government will provide Rs 1 lakh and the company Rs. 3 lakhs to injured. One of the family members of the deceased will be given a job and land (on behalf of the government).

The negotiations with the industry owners on behalf of the affected families were successful. A huge explosion was reported on Thursday at the bulk drugs manufacturing Tyche industry at Sarpavaram Autonagar in Kakinada Rural in East Godavari district.

The two supervisors died on the spot while four others were seriously injured in the accident. Upon receiving the information, Minister Kursala Kannababu, Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, SP Adnan Nayeem Azmi and officials of other departments immediately rushed to the spot.

The minister directed that a full inquiry into the accident be held and met the injured at the hospital. The same industry has been plagued by gas leakage in the past. Authorities at the time investigated and declared no leakage. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani inquired about the accident.