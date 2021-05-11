Andhra Pradesh: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy blames TDP for vaccine panic

Amaravati: YSRCP general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and a section of media for allegedly making false campaign on procurement of vaccines. He said the Central government has clearly stated in its affidavit regarding essential supplies and services to Supreme Court that national task force is monitoring vaccine allocations and vaccines are being supplied to the states based on Central government's guidelines.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Monday, Ramakrishna Reddy said the false propaganda of TDP and a section of media on vaccination has created panic among the people leading to mad rush at vaccination centres resulting in further spread of the virus.

He slammed Opposition for not being responsible during the pandemic and distorting facts for their personal interests. He said while Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and officials are running from pillar to post to contain Covid by increasing bed availability, supply of oxygen, recruiting doctors and medical staff and writing letters to the Central government for more vaccines, TDP is indulging in cheap politics.

He said while the state government is working with a plan to vaccinate everyone in phases prioritising people above 45 years as they are more vulnerable to Covid and completing the second dose as it is important, Naidu has been instigating people with his lies.